Zimborders reviews vehicle toll fees to speed up automation

Business Reporter

Zimborders Consortium, which manages Beitbridge Border Post (BBP) has raised access toll fees for various vehicle categories as it seeks to bolster border automation and accelerate processing times at the busiest road border post in southern Africa.

The varied increases, ranging from 2,9 to 3,7 percent will take effect from February 1, 2023.

Access toll fees for light vehicles have been increased by 3,7 percent to US$28 from US$27. Buses and light weight trucks will pay 2,4 percent more, bringing the fee to US$83 from US$81 while fees for heavy vehicles have been raised by 3,4 percent to US$119 from US$115, Zimborders said in a note published on its website.

The access toll fees for goods vehicles have been increased by 2,9 percent to US$207 from US$201 while abnormal loads will be charged US$355 from US$345.

The access toll fees for minibuses and motorcycles remain unchanged at US$41 and US$6 respectively. Parking freight has been pegged at US$48 while for abnormal loads the fee is pegged at US$60.

“We want to emphasise that we have not increased our toll fees in the past two years,” revealed Zimborders.

“Due to inflationary pressures on costs, regrettably, we find it necessary to implement a fee adjustment.

“As we increase automation to spur even quicker turnarounds, we continue to look forward to your patronage in experiencing the thrust to more efficient and faster turnarounds.”

In 2018, Zimborders secured a concession agreement with the Government to undertake the US$300 million upgrade of BBP, the region’s busiest inland port of entry.

The project included a major upgrade of roads to and from the border post, as well as all auxiliary infrastructure. In addition, non-core works to improve the town’s critical infrastructure such as sewer ponds and storage dumps was included.

Zimborders is made up of a group of individuals and investors including Zimbabwean, South African and international entrepreneurs and financial institutions that provided the necessary foreign direct investment and financial backing for the project.

The border post is running as a public-private partnership between the Zimbabwe Government and Zimborders Consortium under a long-term concession period.

The new access fees come at a time when the Government last week officially enacted the law to effect new highway tolls fees proposed in the 2024 National Budget.

Toll fees for the premium roads (Harare-Beitbridge Road and Plumtree-Bulawayo-Harare-Mutare Road) have gone up to US$4 from US$2 for lightweight motor vehicles, US$3 to US$6 for minibuses, US$4 to US$8 for buses, US$10 from US$5 for heavy vehicles and US$10 to US$20 for haulage trucks.

Zimbabwe’s critical Plumtree-Bulawayo-Harare-Mutare highway, a vital link connecting the country’s major cities, was rehabilitated in 2012 by the South African construction firm Group Five. However, Zimbabwe has been facing hurdles in settling its debt.

According to analysts, the premium road categorisation could be a revenue-generating strategy for raising funds to settle the debts.

Toll fees for ordinary roads have also gone up to US$3 for lightweight vehicles, US$5 for minibuses, US$6 for buses, US$8 for heavy vehicles and US$15 for haulage trucks.

Analysts supporting the new fees argue they are necessary to maintain and improve the country’s road network. The analysts also believe that the new fees will generate revenue for road repairs and upgrades.