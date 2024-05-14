Zimbabwe’s use of LPG rises

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe used 70 million kg of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in 2023, a rise from the 60 million kg the country consumed in 2022, Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority chief executive officer, Mr Edington Mazambani told Parliament this Tuesday.

Mr Mazambani said this when he appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development to give an update on its operations and the state of the energy sector in the country.

“In 2023, we used 70 million kg of LPG and it was an increase from the 60 to 65million kg we had in 2022. We want our people to move away from using electricity for heating and cooking, just like they do in developed countries,” he said.

Mr Mazambani said the regulatory authority has also embarked on a campaign to educate the public on the safe usage of LPG.

He said the operations of over 100 unregistered vendors selling gas have been closed, while over 300 tanks have been destroyed.

Mr Mazambani added that ZERA has also instituted various measures to ensure efficient usage of electricity, including a ban on new electricity installations without solar heated geysers, introduction of energy savings bulbs and the promotion of renewable energy sources.