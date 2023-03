Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S first Olympic Games athlete of African descent, Cyprian Hatidane Tseriwa, has died.

Tseriwa died in Harare on Monday at the age of 88 years.

He has been hospitalised for close to a month.

The late Tseriwa represented Zimbabwe in 5 000m and 10 000m events at the Rome Olympics in 1960.

His burial is set for this afternoon at Warren Hills Cemetery.