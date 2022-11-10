Zimbabwe’s leading anaesthesiologist Dr Samson Shumbairerwa dies

Sifelani Tsiko-Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

Dr Samson Shumbairerwa, a prominent anaesthesiologist who made a profound impact on anaesthesia and critical care medicine in Zimbabwe has succumbed to cancer.

He was 55.

Dr Shumbairerwa was a practicing anesthesiologist and lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe’s Department of Anaesthesia and Critical Care Medicine during his 30 –year career.

He passed away on November 08 (Tuesday) this week.

The Zimbabwe Anaesthetic Association said the loss of Dr Shumbairerwa – a towering figure in anaesthesia, both as a practitioner and academic had left a huge gap for the practice.

“His impact on Anaesthesia and Critical Care Medicine in Zimbabwe is profound and unquantifiable. The products of his tireless work and seeds sown in the medical fraternity will continue to blossom. Though we are cut deep and the brightest light amongst us has been put out, we are thankful that we had the opportunity to bask in its glory while it shone,” the association said.

“Our condolences go out to the Shumbairerwa family who have lost their hero, to colleagues who have lost a compatriot, to his many students who have lost an impeccable academic and to the Zimbabwe Anaesthetic Association that has lost a rock in its foundation.”

Dr Shumbairerwa dedicated his medical career to increasing patient safety and reducing mortality in the operating room.

He also trained scores of medical students on anaesthetic practices.

In July 2014, he was part of a team of surgeons, doctors, anaesthesiologists, nurses and other hospital staff that successfully operated on and separated conjoined twins Kupakwashe and Tapuwanashe Chitiyo at Harare Hospital (now Sally Mugabe Hospital).

His colleagues said he made the biggest contribution to the success of this medical miracle by reducing infant mortality by allowing accurate dosing of anaesthesia that enabled surgeons to perform longer and more complex procedures to separate the twins.

In 2020, Dr Shumbairerwa was named by Cabinet to the COVID-19 Experts Advisory Committee which provided scientific based evidence, advice and guidance on the National COVID-19 preparedness and response.

He performed his work with distinction – improving the safety of anaesthesia equipment by helping the crafting of policies on standardising equipment, sterilization practices, drug labelling and the layout of controls on apparatus.

“He worked tirelessly for the continuous development and advancement of the program as well as delivery of a safe anaesthetic while maintaining a high standard of professionalism and practice. He truly was an Anaesthetist par excellence! Said the Zimbabwe Anaesthetic Association.

Notable gains under his astute stewardship include institution of the Health Education Advanced Leadership Program for Zimbabwe (HEALZ) and the reinstitution of the open-heart surgery program.

He also played a critical role in the establishment of firm academic ties with the World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiology, Stanford University and the University of Vermont in the USA.

“Dr Shumbairerwa was a key cog in the wheel that separated the Siamese twins here, in Harare in Zimbabwe,” the association said.

Dr Shumairerwa was born on March 22 in 1967. He started his early education in 1972 at Shumbairerwa Primary School.

He later went to complete his primary education at Chinotimba Primary School in Victoria Falls.

After completing his primary education, he went on to do his Ordinary Level at Victoria Falls High School before proceeding to Gokomere High where he did his A’ Levels.

He enrolled at the University of Zimbabwe for his medical degree in 1988. Dr Shumbairerwa graduated in 1992 and joined the Anaesthesia and Critical Care Medicine department where he studied for a Master’s program which he completed in 1998.

Dr Shumbairerwa joined the department as a lecturer in the year 2000.

Affectionately known as “Mudhara,” Dr Shumbairerwa chaired the Department of Anaesthesia and Critical Care Medicine from February 2005 to March 2017.

His leadership oversaw the graduation of 74 Diploma in Anaesthesia candidates and 40 MMed students who practice at specialist level.

Dr Shumbairerwa, was the lead anaesthesiologist in the operation of conjoined twins in 2014 and couldn’t hide his joy over the success of the operation.

“I remember that soon after the operation, Kupakwashe was the troublesome one. We didn’t sleep. Tapuwanashe, soon after, was up and about, kicking. We took out all our tubes, life support and he was fine,” he remarked way back reflecting on this operation.

“The little Kupakwashe was a bundle of energy but he gave us a lot of problems. We actually slept in the ICU like nurses. We hardly winced and the next team came the next day. Today though, we are happy to see them alive.”

He is survived by his wife Angela and two sons Takudzwa and Anesu.