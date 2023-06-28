Zimbabwe’s economic model pays dividend

Zvamaida Murwira in Gweru

Zimbabwe’s economic model is paying off as the country has reached food self-sufficiency while the target of a US$12 billion mining economy by 2023 is well on course despite ruinous illegal sanctions that were imposed by the Western countries over the country’s land reform programme, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said the Second Republic has transformed itself from economic recovery to a growth trajectory anchored on National Development Strategy 1 whose thrust is to ensure a middle-class income economy by 2030



The Head of State and Government said this today in Gweru during an interface meeting with Miners for Economic Development (Miners for ED) in Gweru which drew huge attendance from small-scale miners and Zanu PF supporters and its affiliates.

“As the Second Republic our model is to create self-sufficiency. We want to guarantee food security at the household level. For the past three years, we attained food self-sufficiency and we will no longer import food because we believe our model mitigates against climate change,” said President Mnangagwa.