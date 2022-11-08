Breaking News
08 Nov, 2022 - 13:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe’s diplomats tour Dinson Iron and Steel Company Zimbabwe's diplomats touring the Dinson Iron and Steel Company in Manhize, Mvuma.

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe’s diplomats posted in various countries across the world are today touring the Dinson Iron and Steel Company in Manhize, Mvuma.

The tour is meant to enable the diplomats appreciate the operations of the company that is set to be the largest integrated iron and steel company in Africa.

In his remarks to the diplomats Dinson chairman Mr Benson Xu commended the policies of the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa for creating an enabling environment for investment and said his company was committed to supporting Zimbabwe in its development agenda.

