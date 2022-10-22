Zimbabweans urged to unite against sanctions

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWEANS have been urged to unite against the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by Western countries as the nation moves towards celebrating the Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day on Tuesday.

The anti-sanctions day was adopted by the 39th SADC Summit that was held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in August 2019 and designated October 25 of each year as the day of solidarity with Zimbabwe against the illegal sanctions imposed by some Western nations.

Zimbabweans under the auspices of Citizens Against Economic Sanctions (CAES) said the sanctions were not only affecting the country’s growth but their everyday. They have urged their counterparts to unite in the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe despite their various political affiliations but for the growth and development of the country. Addressing journalists at the workshop to equip them with information on sanctions, CAES executive director Mr Martin Zharare said Zimbabweans must stand together in the fight against sanctions.

“As Citizens Against Economic Sanctions we are spearheading the anti-sanctions day and we are going to complement Government’s activities nationally amplifying the voice saying sanctions must be removed.

“We will be doing various anti-sanctions programmes and we Zimbabweans to come together and send a clear message to the imposers of the illegal sanctions. Enough is enough and sanctions must be removed now unconditionally because we are the people who are suffering because of the sanctions.

Mr Zharare said they will be rolling out campaigns countrywide enlightening people on how sanctions have affected them and the development of the country at large.

“We will be having anti-sanction awareness programmes where we will be visiting each and every province to say sanctions must be removed and also sharing information with the citizens about the effects of the sanctions on the people of Zimbabwe.

“Our clear message to the Government is that we stand united with you on the removal of sanctions. They must be fought with every ounce that the Government has so that people can be freed from these sanctions. To the people we are saying let us all come together and fight these sanctions.”

Zanu PF secretary for war veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya said sanctions were detrimental to the development of Zimbabwe and its citizens.

“Developed countries got land through conquests and in order to sustain their economies the developed countries got resources from Africa. The money that the European Union has is not theirs, it comes from Africa.

“We need to understand the reason why the west put sanctions on Zimbabwe and we need to understand the principles of the revolution. We declare sanctions a weapon of mass destruction and we will not stop struggling for this country as long as we are alive,” he said.

Bishop Albert Chikuni president of the Inter Religious Association for Peace and Development Zimbabwe said the issue of fighting against sanctions has nothing to do with politics or any religious affiliation.

“Sanctions are a thorn in the flesh in our nation. We have suffered terribly because of sanctions and when they were imposed on Zimbabwe, whether they are saying they are targeted or whatever terminology may be used, these sanctions are crippling our economy and affecting every citizen.

Rising against sanctions must be a responsibility for everyone because they are destroying everyone regardless of religious or political affiliation. We must pick up this fight so that there is economic recovery,” he said.

President Mnangagwa will lead the commemorations with several activities that include solidarity marches, speeches and an all night gala as the preparations for the SADC initiated day gathers momentum.

President Mnangagwa, the driving force behind the re-engagement drive, has always maintained that dialogue and re-engagement is the only way, even charming the European Union which this year removed some top Government officials from its sanctions list.

The decision to review sanctions against Zimbabwe by the EU was the first time the bloc had done so since former colonial power Britain, which drummed up support for the sanctions initially imposed in 2002, formally withdrew from the EU.

Sanctions against Zimbabwe have been piling up since 2001 following the Government’s successful implementation of the land reform programme which sought to redress a skewed colonial land ownership system favouring minority white farmers.