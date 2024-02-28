  • Today Wed, 28 Feb 2024

Zimbabwean youths shine in Ethiopia

Zimbabwean youths shine in Ethiopia From left to right EYDPA rep Alem, Tamuka Hove, Hon Taurai Kandishaya ,Daniel Zinyama, Anne Mugwagwa

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

A local youth empowerment group, Intercontinental Youth Connect (IYC) has shined in Ethiopia during a three-day conference where it took turns lecturing youths to unlock potential and prepare them to become responsible leaders willing to change and make the world a better place.

IYC was established with the main aim of uniting international youths to cooperate in social, cultural, technological, entrepreneurial, and environmental programs through knowledge, networking and travelling.

The Intercontinental Youth Connect recently hosted the African Youth Leadership Diplomatic Conference from the 23 to 26 of February 2024, in partnership with the Ethiopian Youth Dialogue for Peace Association.

Rodney Mudyahoto presents a gift of gratitude to the Minister of Women Affairs in Ethiopia in the presence of the Mayor of Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

Speaking at the African Youth Leadership Diplomatic Conference in Ethiopia, Epworth North, Zanu PF shadow Member of Parliament Cde Taurai Kandishaya said youths must be put in front in policymaking.

Cde Kandishaya said that to make Africa great, this will aid in implementing inclusivity and decentralisation of policymaking in the continent.

“First and foremost, there is a need for a clear vision, a vision that can be shared for all by all, a vision for us and a vision for the young people.

“When policies are being made as initiated by a clear vision across Africa, the policies should address the needs of the youths and these policies must be crafted by the youths as we are doing right now,” he said.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey