Zimbabwean youths shine in Ethiopia

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

A local youth empowerment group, Intercontinental Youth Connect (IYC) has shined in Ethiopia during a three-day conference where it took turns lecturing youths to unlock potential and prepare them to become responsible leaders willing to change and make the world a better place.

IYC was established with the main aim of uniting international youths to cooperate in social, cultural, technological, entrepreneurial, and environmental programs through knowledge, networking and travelling.

The Intercontinental Youth Connect recently hosted the African Youth Leadership Diplomatic Conference from the 23 to 26 of February 2024, in partnership with the Ethiopian Youth Dialogue for Peace Association.

Speaking at the African Youth Leadership Diplomatic Conference in Ethiopia, Epworth North, Zanu PF shadow Member of Parliament Cde Taurai Kandishaya said youths must be put in front in policymaking.

Cde Kandishaya said that to make Africa great, this will aid in implementing inclusivity and decentralisation of policymaking in the continent.

“First and foremost, there is a need for a clear vision, a vision that can be shared for all by all, a vision for us and a vision for the young people.

“When policies are being made as initiated by a clear vision across Africa, the policies should address the needs of the youths and these policies must be crafted by the youths as we are doing right now,” he said.