Zimbabwean teen makes Sheffield Wednesday debut

Sports Reporter

TEENAGE footballer Sean Fusire made his first team debut for English League One log leaders Sheffield Wednesday last night in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup replay against Fleetwood.

Fusire played 70 minutes and caught the eye in the right wing-back position despite the Owls exiting the competition following a disappointing 0-1 away defeat.

A regular for Wednesday’s Under-18s and Under-21s, Fusire predominantly features in midfield but has shown himself to be equally adept on the wide right.

The lightning fast teenager was one of the 10 changes made by manager Darren Moore from the side which beat Plymouth Argyle in a top of the table clash at the weekend.

The 17-year-old joined the Owls youth setup as a nine-year-old and signed his first professional contract with the club in December.