Zimbabwean entrepreneur in DRC breakthrough

02 Jan, 2022 - 09:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Mr. Batsirai Matiza

The Herald

 

Herald Reporter

A young Zimbabwean entrepreneur has made inroads in penetrating the Democratic Republic of Congo cobalt mining industry after he recently secured US$ 5 million from international investors.

Through the offshore based Argus Group, Mr Batsirai Matiza is aiming to attract US$24 million that will go into the DRC cobalt mining.

The company’s spokesperson, Mr. Habib, said the group is looking into Gold related ventures in Zimbabwe and looks forward to touring the country early this year.

Both Mr. Matiza and Mr. Habib confirmed to the Herald the new developments.

