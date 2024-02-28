Zimbabwean delegation leaves for World Youth Festival in Russia

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN delegation is leaving for Russia today to attend the World Youth Festival which will be held in the Sirius Federal Territory in Sochi, Russia, from 1-7 March 2024.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Tino Machakaire is leading the Zimbabwe delegation which is composed of six Government Officials and 52 youth participants from all provinces.

The World Youth Festival is an event organised by the Russian Federation.

The festival will bring together 20 000 delegates aged 18-35 years from around the globe.

Leaders in business, media, international cooperation, culture, science, education, volunteers, sports and youthful members of political parties will be among the participants

Speaking at the send-off ceremony in Harare, Minister Machakaire said the festival is a huge opportunity for the participants to meet, interact, learn and share experiences with other youth from around the world.

“Participants will be representing the country and therefore are expected to market, as well as draw lessons which benefit both the country and individual in the social, political and economic spheres.

“Participants will have an opportunity to take part in workshops, discussions, panel sessions, trainings, concerts and talk shows,” said Minister Machakaire.

A detailed programme will be availed by the Festival Directorate and shared with participants.

All participants, he said are strictly advised to be disciplined at all times. He warned that any cases of indiscipline will be dealt with accordingly.

“Participants are representatives of the Zimbabwean Government and high standards of good behaviour cannot be understated.

“Youth participants were selected from youth associations. All participants must attend all activities according to the programme, without fail and report to the team leader if they encounter any challenges,” he said.

Participants are expected to make daily reports on programmes/activities attended and submit them to the team leader as it will constitute the final report of the country delegation.

Reports should include lessons learnt and recommendations.