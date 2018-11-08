Zimbabwean arrested for robbery in SA

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

South African police have arrested a Zimbabwean man who allegedly broke into a house in Musina with an accomplice who is still at large and robbed a 26-year-old woman of property worth R24 350 on Sunday morning.

Limpopo police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said the incident occurred at around 0245 hours at Eagles Landing.

“A 26-year-old woman was sleeping in her house with her siblings when two men wearing masks forced their way in through the sliding door,” she said.

“The suspects threatened the victims and ransacked the house. They stole two television sets, shoes, documents, beddings, blankets and cash. The total estimated value of the items is R24 350.”

Constable Manamela said after ransacking the house, the suspects fled the scene on foot and the victim blew a whistle to get help. She said police responded swiftly and managed to arrest the Zimbabwean with the assistance of members of the public. The man, she said, was arrested while hiding at a house next to the complainant’s property.

“He is charged with contravening the Illegal Immigration Act and further investigations will be conducted to establish whether he is linked to the robbery. The suspect will appear before Musina Magistrate’s Court soon.