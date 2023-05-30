Zimbabwe, Zambia to jointly conserve Mana Pools, surrounding areas

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe and Zambia will now be jointly overseeing the Lower Zambezi and Mana Pools Transfrontier Conservation Area, commonly referred to as the LOZAMAP TFCA with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) having been signed.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu called on stakeholders to fast track the formalisation and implementation of the MOU to ensure increased benefits for both countries.

“We acknowledge that it took us long to get the MOU signed and we may need to expedite the drafting of the treaty so that we create a foundation for the formal establishment and implementation of the LOZAMAP TFCA for sustainable development and facilitation of equitable benefit sharing,” he said.

Zambia Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba said the signing will among other things, foster peace and unity among the two countries.

“Zambia and Zimbabwe have always been in close collaboration working together to foster unity not only with people but as well as other alive national and regional targets,” he said.