Zimbabwe Women’s Super League annual indaba on Saturday

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Women’s Super League convene this Saturday in Harare for the pre-season league indaba which will lay the foundation for the start of the league.

The league’s start dates will be announced at the meeting.

The club chairpersons will also have a chance to deliberate on the 2023 budget, affiliation fees and player registration and licensing.

The promotion and relegation matrix as well as the 2023 fixtures and league kick off dates will be announced.

Herentals Queens are the current champions.

