Zimbabwe vies for SADC Vice Chairmanship post

Kudakwashe Mugari in LUANDA ,Angola

Heads of State and Government have started arriving here for the 43rd Ordinary SADC Summit with Zimbabwe set to bid for the Vice Chairmanship post with Angola taking over the chairmanship baton from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

If Zimbabwe wins it will deputise Angola and will be in line to host the summit next August and in turn assume the chairmanship until 2025.

Also, President Mnangagwa is expected to update his counterparts on preparations for harmonised elections set for next week. Zimbabwe is looking forward also to having its own daughter Judith Katerere to be sworn in as the Deputy SADC secretary responsible for Corporate.

The Summit is running under the theme: “Human and financial capital: The key drivers for sustainable industrialisation of the SADC Region.”

The theme seeks to address two of the most critical enablers in supporting regional industrialisation: adequate human resources in terms of numbers and technical capacity within SADC.

President Mnangagwa is accompanied by Deputy Chief Secretary in the office of the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba, Ministers Amon Murwira and Sekesai Nzenza.