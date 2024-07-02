Zimbabwe-Venezuela Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation paves way for collaboration

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava exchanges the agreed frameworks with his Venezuelan counterpart the Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvàn Eduardo Gil Pinto and co-chair of the JPCC

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe and Venezuela agreed to scale up cooperation in a number of areas during the first session of the Zimbabwe-Venezuela Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) in Venezuela last week.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Fredrick Shava said the two countries are ready to work together in various areas.



“It was a very productive and successful session for deepening bilateral cooperation between our two brotherly countries,” said Minister Shava.

“I am satisfied with the frank and cordial manner we used in approaching our discussions.

“The two countries agreed on further collaboration in the fields of energy, higher education, environment conservation and sustainable development.

Other collaborations are in the fields of aviation, mining and space technology.