Zimbabwe Urban Livelihoods Assessment Complete

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment, aimed at understanding the living conditions and challenges faced by urban residents, has successfully concluded its data collection phase.

The survey, launched on February 13, targeted over 15,000 households across all urban districts. This data will be used to estimate the extent of potential food insecurity in 2024, its geographical distribution, and severity.

“We are pleased to have reached all intended participants and completed the survey within the timeframe,” said Ms Perpetual Nyadenga, Director of knowledge management at the Food and Nutrition Council (FNC).

Data analysis will now begin, followed by report writing in March. After approval by relevant authorities, the findings will be disseminated publicly.

The Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee (ZimLAC), a consortium led by the FNC, includes various government ministries, UN agencies, NGOs, and academic institutions. Since its inception in 2001, ZimLAC has conducted 10 urban and 23 rural assessments.

Through these annual assessments, ZimLAC aims to create a comprehensive national information system on food and nutrition security. This system provides timely and reliable data to inform decision-making and program effectiveness.

“We at the FNC are committed to providing reliable and timely information to the government. This information will be used to develop comprehensive response strategies and ensure that no one and no place is left behind in achieving food security.”

Following the completion of the urban assessments, ZimLAC plans to initiate livelihoods assessments in all 60 rural districts in May.