Zimbabwe, United Kingdom trade increase by 76 percent

Vice President Kembo Mohadi shake hands with British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Peter Vowles at the Munhumutapa offices in Harare.

Blessings Chidakwa – Herald Reporter

Trade between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom has increased by 76 percent over the past year, a UK diplomat has said.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call to Vice President Kembo Mohadi at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare, UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Peter Vowles said they are continuing to work on improving trade relations, particularly increasing exports to the western nation.

“As UK, we have increased our trade with Zimbabwe by 76 percent over the last 12 months,” he said.

As relations between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom continue to thaw, growth of trade is part of the fruits of Government’s engagement and re-engagement drive.