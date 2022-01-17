Zimbabwe Under-19 face tough Pakistan test

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Under-19 side have a challenging game in their hands this afternoon when they play Group C favourites Pakistan Under-19 in their second match of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad.

The match starts at 3pm Zimbabwean time (9am in Trinidad).

The youth team are in high spirits after they got their campaign to a flying start in the massive 228-runs victory over Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be playing their first group game in this revised fixture.

The two teams have met five times previously, with the Asians winning four times while Zimbabwe have one win.

The last meeting was at the previous World Cup in South Africa where Pakistan emerged winners by 38 runs in a high scoring encounter.

Zimbabwe Under-19 captain Emmanuel Bawa, the only survivor from the 2020 tournament, featured in that game as zimbabwe were bowled out for 256 runs while chasing 294/9.

On the Pakistani side, Qasim Akram is also making a return to the tournament and has also been handed the responsibility of leading side at this World Cup.

They will be eager to kick off the competition on a winning note.

On paper, Pakistan look strong but Zimbabwe will be looking to maintain their momentum following the comprehensive victory over PNG.

Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a mammoth 321 on the board.

The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over PNG for 93 runs, and winning the game by 228 runs.

Bawa played classical knock to give his side an upper hand.

They need to repeat similar performances if they want to beat two-time champions, Pakistan.

Bawa continued to get plaudits back home after scoring his second Under-19 World Cup hundred in two successive editions.

“Well done to the player of the match, captain Emmanuel Bawa, after his century powered Zimbabwe to an excellent start at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022. The team beat Papua New Guinea by 228 runs in Trinidad and Tobago,” said the Sports and Recreation Commission in a short statement yesterday.

Zimbabwe currently sit top of the table with two points while Pakistan and Afghanistan are yet to kick off their campaigns. Afghanistan will clash with PNG tomorrow.