Zimbabwe turns 43: As the Second Republic celebrates achievements

Lex Hove

It will be the “event of the century” in Mt Darwin today as Mashonaland Central Province hosts this year’s independence celebrations at Mt Darwin High School, with more than 50 000 people expected to attend.

President Mnangagwa will lead the event proceedings as the Guest of Honour.

As the country celebrates its independence, it cannot help, but also celebrate the President for his servant leadership that has brought significant progress since November 2017.

It is, therefore, necessary that as the country celebrates 43rd anniversary of independence, that people are also reminded of some of the progress that has been achieved by the Second Republic under the guidance of President Mnangagwa in the last five years.

Since the coming in of the Second Republic, great strides have been made in addressing the financial and economic challenges that had been facing the country.

President Mnangagwa thus had the chance to restore the economy, grow it and avoid further catastrophe which was isolating Zimbabwe from the international community.

The country’s foreign policy has reversed the negative perception of Zimbabwe in some quarters in the past through the re-engagement and engagement policy.

President Mnangagwa has strengthened engagement with the world, making Zimbabwe enjoy the status of being a diplomatic hub in 2023.

Zimbabwe has witnessed good relations with other countries, partnering with nations as an all-weather friendly country with UK, Australia and the EU.

These Western countries have assisted Zimbabwe in trade and health, leading to the attainment of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through mutual assistance.

The engagement and re-engagement policy can be credited for enabling synergies with countries more advanced in healthcare, which has helped to improve our health systems.

In the agricultural sector, President Mnangagwa oversaw the introduction of smart agricultural farming methods, which saw the country record a growth in maize, sorghum, soyabeans, cotton and tobacco production.

Over 300 000 hectares was utilised in the 2022/23 summer cropping season using the Presidential Input Scheme as well as the Pfumvudza/Intwasa smart agriculture.

Livestock statistics recorded over 29 1750 chickens and 3 158 goats in 2022 farming season under the Presidential Poultry Scheme and the Presidential Goat Scheme, respectively.

A total of 435 boreholes have been drilled under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme across the country up from the 368 boreholes reported on 15 November 2022.

The statistics are a reflection of President Mnangagwa achieving his goals according to the promises he made in the 2018 election manifesto.

Under the Second Phase of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP 2), 9 676.7km of roads was being graded, while 228 drainage structures have been constructed and 138.2km were resealed.

A cumulative 125.3km of road has been constructed, reconstructed or rehabilitated, while 7 764,9km has been pothole patched and 577.7km gravelled.

As we celebrate 43 years of independence, potholes, poor drainage systems and accidents are being dismantled in line with road safety measures and modern construction.

President Mnangagwa’s servant leadership has led to roads being constructed, reconstructed and rehabilitated.

Recently, the Harare-Kanyemba Road was re-opened, demonstrating the Second Republic’s drive to ensure it leaves no place and no one behind as it thrives to attain an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Government has completed nearly 5 000 projects out of about 7 000 being implemented across the country’s 10 provinces under the 100-day cycle as the Second Republic forges ahead with its development agenda of leaving no one and no place behind.

Almost five years after President Mnangagwa’s 2018 election victory, Zimbabwe is by many measures very prosperous, food secure, peaceful, modern and enjoying economic growth.

Among the completed projects is a new plant at Treger Group and a soft drink installation at Arenel Private Limited which improves consumer choice.

The installation of digital transmission equipment at ZBC Montrose Studios, has led to the digitalisation and swift reporting of news, allowing viewers from Harare and Bulawayo to access information within a short space of time.

Five ECD blocks were completed in primary schools namely Nketa, Mahatshula, Mganwini, Manundwane and Senzangakhona to ensure Education 5.0 is accessed by every Zimbabwean student.

In Mashonaland Central, the host province of this year’s independence celebrations, 727 projects were implemented, with 581 completed and 146 set to be completed.

Some of the projects completed include 13 rural health centres, while five piped water schemes were established at Chahwanda, Bveke, Kaitano and Kamutsenzere.

Zimbabwe’s health sector will never be the same again after the Government clinched a US$193 million sovereign loan facility across the country’s 10 provinces.

The deal comes after the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa entered into an agreement with its partner, NMS Infrastructure Limited of United Kingdom for the implementation of a US$210 million Zimbabwe Healthcare Facilities Programme.

The President in a speech at the recent Pastors for Economic Development Conference said: “Our fore fathers gallantly fought and overcame colonial subjugation, for our land. Now it is incumbent upon all of us to defend it.

“Never again shall our people be slaves in their own land. The onus is on all of us to be productive, after all Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa libuswe ngabanikazi balo. All our talents, skills and energies must continue to be harnessed to build our beloved Zimbabwe, brick by brick, stone upon stone.”

The Government of President Mnangagwa has walked the talk in implementing this year independence theme: “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo”.

President Mnangagwa’s servant leadership is continuously giving hope to many Zimbabweans and Zimbabwe is moving towards an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the University of Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa said, “None but ourselves can build Zimbabwe,” a call that should inspire focus from all of us to put our hands on the deck and work together towards the attainment of Vision 2030.