Zimbabwe to take part in FAO Africa regional conference

Sifelani Tsiko

Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

Zimbabwe will join other African countries for the 32nd Session of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Regional Conference for Africa (ARC32) which aims to define regional priorities in agri-food systems transformation.

In a statement, the FAO said more than 50 African countries will attend the ARC32 which will be held from April 11 – 14 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The regional conference is FAO’s highest governing body in Africa and the four-day event will be held as a hybrid event – with participants in Malabo and online with participants joining via video conferencing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Agriculture ministers and other government officials from across Africa will join with civil society groups, private sector representatives, development partners and observer member countries for the conference.

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement, Dr Anxious Masuka and chairperson of ARC31 is expected to make opening remarks for ARC32.

Director-General QU Dongyu, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is also going to deliver his statement at the start of the conference which will deliberate the FAO’s Strategic Framework 2022 – 2031 which aims to help countries achieve better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life for all, leaving no one behind.

The meeting comes as 250 million people in Africa do not have enough food to eat each day, close to a billion people in Africa cannot afford nutritious food, and as countries continue to grapple with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating countries will share best practices and explore partnerships and opportunities for innovation and digital technologies to transform agri-food systems, address food insecurity and climate change, and face other major challenges in the region.

The conference will also host a series of ministerial roundtables on agricultural production, policy priorities for inclusive and resilient recovery, investing in ecosystem restoration, promotion of investment and trade for competitive agri-food systems and AfCFTA opportunities.

In addition, the conference will also launch the Africa Regional Technical Platform (RTP) on Common Agricultural Policies and Practices and the African Union Commission of Investment Guidelines for Youth in Agri-food Systems in Africa.

Zimbabwe successfully hosted the 31st Session of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations’ Regional Conference for Africa (ARC31) at the country’s premier resort spot – Victoria Falls in October 2020.