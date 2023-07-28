Zimbabwe to secure Green Expo investments via Carbon Trading

Tina Musonza Herald Correspondent

Government will, through the Environment, Climate Tourism and Hospitality Industry ministry utilise the Carbon Trading Framework to secure potential investments that will provide green energy solutions as it speeds to transition sustainable solutions to climate change, Acting Minister has said.

Officially opening the Green Expo in Harare Acting Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Kirsty Coventry said that the Carbon Trading Framework was crucial in securing potential investments that proffer sustainable solutions to climate change.

“This Green Expo and Summit serves as a platform for highlighting and promoting sustainable practices across various sectors. From renewable energy technologies to eco-friendly products, from sustainable agriculture to waste management systems, each display represents a step forward towards a more sustainable and resilient future.

“For this to happen, players in the industry need a conducive policy environment that promotes both action and investment. To this end, the Zimbabwean Government recently launched the Carbon Trading Framework. The framework has great potential to stimulate investment and meaningful participation of local communities in climate action because of its innovative revenue sharing model,” said Minister Coventry.

The Africa Green Waste Expo 2023 attracted partners, sponsors, exhibitors, local, regional and international delegates from the African region and Europe.

The Expo was organised by the Zimbabwe Sunshine ran under the theme “Just transition-remodeling systems” depicting transitioning to renewable green energy, and waste management in line with the principle of reduce, reuse, and recycle.

She said the Government was willing to continue working with civil society organisations towards achieving an upper middle income clean society as envisaged in vision 2030.

“We must transition to low-carbon economies, protect and restore ecosystems, and promote sustainable consumption and production patterns. But in doing this, we need to ensure the process is just and transparent and ensure no one and no place is left behind.

“To achieve this, collaboration is key. I encourage all stakeholders present here today, including government agencies, industry leaders, non-governmental organizations, academia, and the public, to forge partnerships, share knowledge, and work together towards our common goal of environmental sustainability,” she said.

In his remarks, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mr Edward Kallon commended Zimbabwe for its efforts to eradicate climate challenges.

“I would like to appreciate the Government of Zimbabwe for supporting youth to meaningfully participate in climate action as demonstrated by the hosting of this event by a youth led organisation. It is also important to highlight the visible progress that have been attained by the Government of Zimbabwe, among many others the revised nationally-determined contributions document that is in place and the recent launch of the Carbon Trading Framework,” said Mr Kallon

A delegate from eSwatini ATG Holdings chief operations Mr Sifiso Masinga said Zimbabwe was leading in climate change.

“I want to congratulate Zimbabwe that with all the negativity in the whole world and regionally, Zimbabwe has taken a giant step in waste and climate change. We have models that we have learnt from Zimbabwe like the waste separation and food waste management to organic. We have been learning what we will implement home. Zimbabwe is a trailblazer in Africa pertaining to issues to do with waste management,” said Mr Masinga.

Statistics from the World Bank show that global waste generation is expected to increase by 70 percent over the next three decades, reaching an astounding 3.4 billion tonnes per year by 2050.