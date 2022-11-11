Zimbabwe to host ITF Junior tournament

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

LOCAL junior players are expected to wrap-up the year on a high note as Tennis Zimbabwe host another International Tennis Federation 18-and-Under tournament this month in Bulawayo.

The tournament – J5 Bulawayo ITF South Central Circuit Zim Leg 6 – is due to take place from November 28 to December 3.

It will feature players from across the world.

Some of the local players in the main draw of the boys section include Shane Tapera, Thompson Thomu and Ronan Mtisi.

Kupakwashe Kanyore and Ruvarashe Magarira made it to the main draw in the girls section.

More local players will be hoping to pull through to the main draw when they battle it out in the qualifying round.

Having successfully hosted two events between May and June in Bulawayo, Tennis Zimbabwe will be looking forward to another exciting tournament.