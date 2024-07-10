Zimbabwe to host inaugural UN Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism

Zimpapers Politics Hub

ZIMBABWE is set to host the inaugural UN Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism, thereby putting Zimbabwean and African cuisine on the spotlight.The UN Regional Forum will be held from July 26 to 28, 2024, in the resort city of Victoria Falls.

This was announced by the Ministry of Tourism on their X account.”Zimbabwe and United Nations Tourism will host the first ever UN Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa from 26 to 28 July 2024 in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe,” announced the Ministry.

The Forum comes less than a month before Zimbabwe hosts the 44th Sadc Summit in August where President Mnangagwa will assume the chairmanship of the regional block.

