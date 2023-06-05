Zimbabwe teen signs first professional contract with West Ham

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national team future prospect Sean Tarima has signed his first professional deal with English Premiership side West Ham United.

The 18-year-old defender, who has been a regular in the Under-18s side this past season, is looking to grow his career with the Hammers, having been part of the London-based side since the age of 10 years.

West Ham announced the deal yesterday.

“West Ham United is pleased to announce that Sean Tarima has penned professional terms with the Club.

“The centre-back signed his first professional contract at the Club’s iconic Chadwell Heath training facility, the home of the Academy of Football,” said the club on its official website.

Newham-born Tarima has made 22 appearances in all competitions this campaign for the Under-18s, helping Kevin Keen’s side to claim the Under-18 Premier League South division trophy and the FA Youth Cup.

Tarima was born in the United Kingdom to Zimbabwean parents, which makes him eligible to play for the country’s national teams.

“I’m really pleased and excited to sign my first professional contract,” Tarima told the West Ham website yesterday.

“I have been here since the age of 10 and I have worked really hard for this moment.

“It is a great achievement for myself and for my family. I couldn’t have done it without all the coaches who have helped me along my journey.

“It has been a crazy season. I remember seeing videos of some of the Premier League’s top players winning and playing in the FA Youth Cup, so to play in it myself and to win it is crazy. It was a great way to sign off with the U18s and now I’m ready for next season with the Under-21s.

“Hopefully I can carry this success on into next season.”