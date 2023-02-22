Zimbabwe teams for SA Champs named

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE swimming have named the junior and senior teams to compete at the South Africa Championships in March and April respectively.

They are fielding teams in the South Africa Senior Championships scheduled for April 12 to 16 and the Junior Championships taking place from March 21 to 25.

The swimmers qualified for the two competitions at various galas held during the season including the Zimbabwe Senior National Championships held in Bulawayo recently.

Zimbabwe Teams

Seniors

Tawanda Chisungo, Tanatsirwa Chitsurura, Ryan Franceys, Mkhuseli Mahobele, Tichatonga Makaya, Paul Mwipikeni, Riana Rollo, Donata Katai, Benjamin Rorke, Cory Werrett, Liam O’Hara.

Juniors

Olivia Accorsi, Tafadzwa Chandiwana, Tanatswa Chandiwana, Tori Dawe, Jayden De Swardt, Sibusiso Fayayo, Kyle Guta, Tawanda Jani, Alexis Johnsen, Limbikani Kalipengule, Mikayla Makwabarara, Charlotte Martell, Matida Musere, Kwandokuhle Nkomazana, Joshah Siwela, Taya Smyth, Anje Van As, Daniella Viki, Khaya Vimba, Teak Watson, Susie Worsfold.