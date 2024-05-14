Zimbabwe targets to slash TB deaths to 5 percent

Dr Owen Mugurungi (right), Director of the HIV and AIDS and TB Unit at the Ministry of Health and Child Care, addresses stakeholders alongside his Deputy, Dr Fungai Kavenga, during the Multi-Sectoral Accountability Framework for Tuberculosis (TB) in Zimbabwe Baseline Assessment Findings Validation and Action Plan Development event held today in Harare.

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

Government is targeting a further reduction in tuberculosis-related deaths to below 5 percent as part of a broader national strategic plan to end TB entirely by 2030.

This ambitious goal comes at a time when the country has made significant progress in combating TB, having successfully reduced TB-related deaths from 10 percent in 2015 to the current 7 percent.

Speaking at a Multi-Sectoral Action Plan Development event in Harare today, the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s director for HIV and Aids and TB Unit, Dr Owen Mugurungi said the country has made significant progress in ending TB as a public health problem.

“We have managed to reduce our TB cases from as high as 272 per 100 000 in 2015 to 204 per 100 000 in 2023,” he said.

“On the number of deaths, we are currently sitting on 7 percent and we want to move down to below 5 percent. We have also made significant progress in adopting WHO recommended guidelines and strategies,” said Dr Mugurungi.

As the nation works towards achieving the targets, Dr Mugurungi emphasized the need for a multi-sectoral approach.

Government is currently being supported by Stop TB Partnerships Zimbabwe, the World Health Organization, USAID, Joint Hands Welfare Organization and other civil society groups in the fight against TB.