Zimbabwe takes part at the 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE is among the countries which are participating at the 66th edition of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa which started today and ends on Friday in Mauritius.

Secretary for Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Ambassador Raphael Tayerera Faranisi is leading the Zimbabwean delegation.

In a statement, the acting deputy director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry Miss Norah Takaindisa said the UNWTO was the agency that helps ensure tourism is safe, accessible and a growing economic resource for everyone where

Zimbabwe is a member state out of 155 countries, 6 associate members and more than 400 affiliate members who are stakeholders in global tourism and promote the UNWTO agency’s message.

She said the meeting will be held under the theme, “Rethinking Tourism for Africa: Promoting Investment and Partnerships, Addressing Global Challenges.”

“As Zimbabwe’s tourism is on the path to recovery post-Covid-19, the platform allows for engagements and tapping into the successes of competitive African destinations,” Miss Takaindisa said.

“The Zimbabwean delegation also comprises of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer Ms Winnie Muchanyuka and the chief director for Tourism and Hospitality Management Ms Tarirai Musonza. The tourism sector is regarded as one of the country’s strategic sectors for economic development in Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwean tourism outlook is driven by its scenic, conducive and attractive environmental landscapes, national parks and wildlife, sparkling and magnificent water bodies, including its rich history and cultural diversity. Zimbabwe’s strategic choice is to obtain a US$5 Billion tourism economy by 2025, offering distinctive and inclusive visitor experiences in a unique, innovative and sustainable manner.”