Zimbabwe takes centre stage at ITB Berlin 2024

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The world’s biggest travel show, ITB Berlin kicked off today in Germany offering countries a platform to showcase their tourism offerings.

Zimbabwe is participating in this three-day event represented by a delegation led by the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi.

Alongside Ministry officials and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, 21 tour operators are also showcasing Zimbabwe’s diverse tourism options.

Minister Rwodzi’s contribution extended beyond the Zimbabwean booth as she participated in a panel discussion titled “Rethink Africa Investment Forum.”

This platform brought together tourism ministers from across the continent to share ideas on sustainable tourism growth in Africa.

Zimbabwe’s participation aims to achieve several goals including boosting awareness and visibility and enhanced air connectivity.

Minister Rwodzi met with German travel operators and writers and encouraged them to feature Zimbabwe in their publications.

This strategic move aims to rekindle interest in the German market which ranks alongside the US and UK as one of Zimbabwe’s key overseas tourism sources.