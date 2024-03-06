Zimbabwe swimmers up for SANJ championships

Sports Reporter

TWELVE local swimmers are set to compete at the South Africa National Junior Age Group Championships from March 15 to 20 at Kings Park Swimming Pool in Durban.

The swimmers qualified for the championships during various local competitions and are expected to leave for South Africa on March 14.

The team will be accompanied by Coach Ricardo Joe and Manager Tendai Manenji.

SANJ Team: Neema Bhulabhai, Nathan Chibva, Callum Chisholm, Ethan Donzva, Sibusiso Fayayo, Bohan Guo, Alexis Johnsen, Kwandokuhle Nkomazana, Joshah Siwela, Khaya Vimba, Teak Watson, Susie Worsfold.