  • Today Wed, 05 Jul 2023

Zimbabwe swimmers for World Aquatics Champs named

Zimbabwe swimmers for World Aquatics Champs named

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have named four swimmers to represent the country at the upcoming 20th World Aquatics Championships to be held in Fukuoka, Japan.

The swimming team comprises Donata Katai, Paige Van Der Westhuizen, Denilson Cyprianos and Liam Davis.

Katai is expected to compete in 50m and 100m backstroke while Van Der Westhuizen is up for 100m and 200m freestyle in the the women’s section.

Davis is up for 200m breaststroke and Cyprianos is set to compete in 100m and 200m backstroke in the men’s category.

The World Aquatics Championships, running from July 14 to 30, will see top international athletes competing in swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open-water swimming and high diving.

Swimming is scheduled for July 23 to 30.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Williams nominated for ICC Player of the... Sport

    Williams nominated for ICC Player of the...

    Sports Reporter ZIMBABWE all-rounder Sean Williams has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month. The 36-year-old had a month to remember with three centuries during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament on home soil. He was nominated alongside dynamic Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and rising Australia star Travis Head. England’s […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments