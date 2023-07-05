Zimbabwe swimmers for World Aquatics Champs named

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have named four swimmers to represent the country at the upcoming 20th World Aquatics Championships to be held in Fukuoka, Japan.

The swimming team comprises Donata Katai, Paige Van Der Westhuizen, Denilson Cyprianos and Liam Davis.

Katai is expected to compete in 50m and 100m backstroke while Van Der Westhuizen is up for 100m and 200m freestyle in the the women’s section.

Davis is up for 200m breaststroke and Cyprianos is set to compete in 100m and 200m backstroke in the men’s category.

The World Aquatics Championships, running from July 14 to 30, will see top international athletes competing in swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open-water swimming and high diving.

Swimming is scheduled for July 23 to 30.