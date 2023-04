Zimbabwe swimmers for SA Senior Champs

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Swimming have announced the team to compete at the South Africa Senior National Swimming Championships in Gqeberha from April 12 to 16.

The 14-member team will be led by coach Masi Takaedza.

Zanele Nkomazana is the Team Manager.

Team

Female: Olivia Accorsi, Tanatswa Chandiwana, Tori Dawe, Donata Katai, Mkhuseli Mahobele, Mikayla Makwabarara.

Male: Tawanda Chisungo, Jayden De Swart, Ryan Franceys, Tichatonga Makaya, Paul Mwipikeni, Liam O’Hara, Benjamin Rorke, Cory Werrett.