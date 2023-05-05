Zimbabwe steps-up waste management

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has appealed to the citizenry to ensure that purchased materials are re-used and re-cycled wherever possible as well as utilising the Environmental Management Agency recyclers directory as a sustainable way for waste management.

The Acting President was speaking after leading the national clean-up day held at Africa Unity Square in Harare this morning.

His call comes against the background of health concerns compromised by poor hygiene, with outbreaks of diseases like cholera as a result of improper waste management.

Local authorities have of late come under the spotlight owing to their failure to deliver on their service delivery mandate, chief among them being waste management.

This failure has kept Zimbabwe with the lingering threat of public health time bombs and Government believes it is high time it moves in to correct the enduring threat.

“When we recycle more, we reduce the need for new resources to create products and this helps to reduce our negative impact on the environment,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

“To strengthen the recycling business market linkages, the Environmental Management Agency has developed a Recyclers directory.

“In my capacity as the Minister of Health and Child Care, I want to call upon everyone to manage our waste properly and remain vigilant, against the backdrop of the recent cholera outbreak cases reported in Harare and other parts of the country,” said the Acting President.

Ahead of the elections expected later this year, Acting President Chiwenga said.

“We should uphold the ethos for peace, love, tolerance, unity and harmony before, during and after the elections.

“It is our duty to ensure that we vote for a party that will restore the City of Harare to its former glory as the Sunshine City,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

This month’s Clean-up is running under the theme, “Material Recovery- Reduced residual waste in the environment.”