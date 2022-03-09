Zimbabwe shift focus to Davis Cup Group III

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

AS Zimbabwe brace to participate in Davis Cup Group III later in the year, Tennis Zimbabwe manager, Cliff Nhokwara has said it’s time to regroup.

Zimbabwe were relegated to the less fashionable Group III when they lost 1-3 to El Salvador in the World Group II play-offs.

They are now set to compete in regional events Group III later in the year and will be fighting for promotion.

“We fell and we will not remain there. I think it’s going to be tough in Group III to come back to the World Group II. But we need to consider it as a temporary setback and of course as an opportunity for us to regroup and grow and come up with a better team.

“I think we thought it was going to be too easy…It was a surprise result. Personally I never saw it coming. But nonetheless it happened. Let it be a learning curve and we build from there,” said Nhokwara.

The TZ manager also highlighted the importance of investing in juniors for continuity.

“We need to groom more youngsters not just Under-18 but we have to go to the grassroots so that we have very strong Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18, so that there is always continuity, when someone is ageing, there is someone to take over,” said Nhokwara.