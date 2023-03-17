Zimbabwe set to participate at MATTA Fair in Malaysia

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Head Corporate Affairs Godfrey Koti said the arrival of buyers signalled the kick-start of the expo.

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) will for the first time this year participate at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

The Fair is being held from 17 – 19 March 2023.

MATTA Fair KL is an annual travel fair that is organized by the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents.

It is the biggest travel fair in the country and is attended by a wide range of visitors.

The fair aims to promote the tourism industry in Malaysia and connect travellers with tour operators, hotels, airlines, and other service providers.

ZTA’s head of corporate affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti said the premier travel exhibition provides global exposure and boundless business opportunities for destinations.

“The Zimbabwe delegation is being led by ZTA’s Executive Director for International Marketing, Jeffreys Manjengwa, and is looking forward to reconnecting with existing contacts and establishing relationships with new trade partners and media as well as increasing destination awareness.

“This participation is part of re-engagements and engagements efforts between Zimbabwe and Malaysia, leading to attracting investments and new tourism initiatives. The show attracts more than 100,000 visitors from Malaysia, ASEAN, and the rest of the world. This is certainly another opportunity for the destination to attract new investments and penetrate huge Asian source markets seeking adventure holidays in Africa,” said Mr Koti.

Mr Koti added that there are several inbound and outbound tour operators based in Malaysia seeking business relations with Tourism Boards in Africa to increase their packages across the continent.

“They specialise in leisure travel, business travel, and conferencing business units which provide full-scale travel, and destination management services through experienced travel professionals with vast experience in the hospitality and tourism industry.

“We’re simply looking at positioning the destination in that market in line with our tourism recovery and growth strategy,” he added.

This year’s MATTA Fair is expected to be even bigger and better than the previous years.

The fair has shifted to a new location covering 37,000 sqm, setting a new record as the largest international travel fair in the region!

It will also feature over 500 travel and hospitality businesses from all over the world.