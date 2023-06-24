Zimbabwe seal Super Six with win over West Indies in World Cup Qualifier

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE beat West Indies by 35 runs in their Group A match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier today at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe scored 268 off 49.5 overs with Sikandar Raza leading the run count having scored 68 runs.

Ryan Burl’s 50, Craig Ervin’s 47, Joylord Gumble’s 26 and Sean Williams’ 23 all contributed to Zimbabwe’s winning mark.

West Indies could only manage 233 off 44.4 overs with Kyle Mayers being the only batsman to surpass the half century mark with 56 runs.

Roston Chase 44, Nicholas Pooran 34, Shai Hope 30 and Brandon King 20 all contributed to the 233 runs count.

Tendai Chatara took 3-52 while there were two wickets apiece for the trio of Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.

Scores:

ZIMBABWE 268 off 49.5 overs (Sikandar Raza 68, Ryan Burl 50, Craig Ervine 47, Joylord Gumble 26, Sean Williams 23; Keemo Paul 3-61, Alzarri Joseph 2-42, Akeal Hosein 2-45).

WEST INDIES 233 off 44.4 overs (Kyle Mayers 56, Roston Chase 44, Nicholas Pooran 34, Shai Hope 30, Brandon King 20; Tendai Chatara 3-52, Richard Ngarava 2-25, Blessing Muzarabani 2-33, Sikandar Raza 2-36).