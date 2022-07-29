Zimbabwe, Rwanda to entrench relations

29 Jul, 2022 - 17:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe, Rwanda to entrench relations FILE PICTURE: Brotherly intimacy . . . President Mnangagwa having a good laugh with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his South African counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa at his swearing-in ceremony at the National Sports Stadium.

The Herald

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter
Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Vincent Birut is in the country to discuss areas of further cooperation with Zimbabwe.

He is scheduled to meet President Mnangagwa this afternoon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade confirmed his visit and is also scheduled to meet Minister Frederick Shava as well.

“The two Ministers will discuss strategic bilateral issues centred around the promotion and deepening of already excellent cooperation between Zimbabwe and Rwanda,” reads part of the statement.

“It is expected that the two Ministers will sign. Some Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) which are currently being negotiated between the two sides.

“The Rwanda Minister is also expected to officiate at the ceremony to inaugurate the Rwandese Embassy in Harare.”

