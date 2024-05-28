Zimbabwe/Rwanda Second Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation Mid-Term Review Meeting ends on high note

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Mid-Term Review of the Second Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation between Zimbabwe and Rwanda was concluded this Tuesday.

The two-day meeting was held in Harare and it ended with the signing of the meeting’s agreed minutes.

Chief Director for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Mr Pearson Chigiji, who was standing in for Permanent Secretary, Ambassador to Albert Chibindi, signed on behalf of Zimbabwe while Rwanda was represented by its Ambassador, Mr James Musoni.

The meeting seek to review progress in the implementation of Memoranda of Understanding signed during the meeting of the second JPCC.

The MoUs were for cooperation in various areas, including education, mining, tourism and agriculture, among others.