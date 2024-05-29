Zimbabwe, Rwanda agreements bear fruit

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Government is satisfied with progress made in the implementation of the 30 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed during the Second Session of the Zimbabwe-Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation held in Rwanda.

These MoUs cover a wide range of sectors including security, immigration, taxation, trade and investment cooperation, tourism, climate change, transport, agriculture, mineral resources, housing, exchange of educational personnel and expertise and media and broadcasting.

This was said by the Chief Director Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Mr Pearson Chigiji in Harare yesterday at the end of the Mid-Term Review meeting of the second JPCC.

“I am satisfied with the tremendous amount of progress which we have witnessed especially on the exchange of educational personnel and expertise, which has become a flagship initiative in our pipeline of projects under the JPCC.

“With the zeal and commitment that we have shown in the implementation of various MoUs, I am confident that success will be realised across the different sectors.

“While the curtain comes down on this highly productive MTR, I urge our teams to utilise the networks we have built, to continue making follow-ups through virtual platforms, where possible, rather than wait for visits which often come at great cost to our respective governments. This will ensure that we meet our targets ahead of the next JPCC,” he said.

Mr Chigiji emphasised the importance of monitoring and evaluation of implementation of agreed decisions saying the negotiation and signature of many MoUs was meaningless if they were not implemented.

Rwanda’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr James Musoni echoed similar sentiments saying the countries had shown that a lot was achievable when two sisterly countries come together to foster their bilateral cooperation.

“We must all commit to the work ahead of us. We cannot think of the signed Agreements/MoUs as the outcome of our work. We must all resolve to translate our work into actions that deliver results that are beneficial to our people.

“We must be honest that we will all face challenges in implementing the commitment that we have made. But we are committed to the path we are on. The only way to address the challenges we will face is the same way we have addressed our work during the day and a half together,” Amb Musoni said.