Zimbabwe remembers children with cancer

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe today joined the world in commemorating International Childhood Cancer Day to raise awareness of the malaise, which is continually affecting more children globally.

The day is a global collaborative campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to express support for children and adolescents with cancer, the survivors and their families.

Zimbabwe has been recording an increase in the number of children suffering from childhood cancers due.

According to the 2018 National Cancer Registry annual report, a total of 293 paediatric cancers (age 0-14) of all races were registered in 2018.

Cancer in children accounted for 3,7 percent of all cancers reported in that year with leukaemia being the most common type of cancer in children at 18 percent followed by renal tumours (17 percent), retinoblastoma (15 percent), lymphoma (13 percent), soft tissue (11 percent), central nervous system (8 percent), bone tumours (6 percent) and neuroblastoma (3 percent).