Zimbabwe ratifies UN Protocol on Rights of Migrant Workers

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The National Assembly on Tuesday ratified the International Convention on the Protection of all Migrant workers and Members of their Families, which came into force on July 1, 2003.

The ratification was done in terms of the country’s constitutional provisions following a motion moved by the Deputy Minister of Public Services, Labour and Social Welfare, Mercy Dinha.

The Deputy Minister said the Convention takes it account various UN instruments that promote the observance of basic human rights.

“One of the objectives of the International Labour Organisation as stated in its Constitution is the protection of the interests of workers when employed in countries other than their own, and bearing in mind the expertise and experience of that organisation in matters related to migrant workers and members of their families,” she said.