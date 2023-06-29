Zimbabwe Palestine Solidarity Council calls for end to Palestinian persecution

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Palestine Solidarity Council (ZPSC) has called for an immediate end of the Palestinian persecution by Israel as Israeli forces continue to wreak havoc in the State of Palestine.

This follows Israel and its settler militias continued burning of Palestinian villages, terrorising their entire communities, displacing their families, stealing their land and killing Palestinian children under the watch and protection of Israeli soldiers.

ZPSC national chairperson Cde Mafa Kwanisai Mafa said they were deeply concerned by the continued persecution of the Palestinian people by the Israeli forces.

“These persecutions must end unconditionally because they are flagrant and blatant disregard of the international law and human rights,” Cde Mafa said.

“We call upon the international community, human rights bodies, religious organisations and governments to join us in condemning these atrocities. The world chooses deliberately to concentrate on a recent Ukraine-Russia war yet the Palestinian people have been suffering, killed and persecuted by the racist illegal Zionist state of Israeli for the past 75 years.

“Last month, as ZPSC, we commemorated Al Nakba as part of our solidarity activities with the Palestinian people. Al Nakba is when the Zionist racist militias launched a process of ethnic cleansing that saw at least 750 000 Palestinian people violently evicted from their land.”

Cde Mafa said up to date, the Palestinian people were still enduring Israeli persecution as they are being dispossessed of their homes, land, livelihoods and their lives on a daily basis.

“This is happening daily in the full glare of the international community and the human rights watch dogs,” he said.

“The continued crackdown violates international laws and entrenches disrespect for human rights. The silence infuriates us as ZPSC.

“We call upon Israel authorities to end unlawful killings, wilful injury, arbitrary arrests, torture, persecution and collective punishment against Palestinians including defenceless innocent children. This escalation of persecutions demands an urgent need to put an end to Israeli apartheid system against Palestinians.”