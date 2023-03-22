Zimbabwe, Palestine sign four MoUs

The MoUs were signed between Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Affairs, Professor Amon Murwira (right) and his Palestinian counterpart Dr Riad Malki who is a special envoy of Palestine President, Mahmoud Abbas.

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe and Palestine have Wednesday signed four memoranda of understanding spanning various areas that include diplomatic and political consultation, agriculture and veterinary services and education.

The MoUs were signed between Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Affairs, Professor Amon Murwira and his Palestinian counterpart Dr Riad Malki who is a special envoy of Palestine President, Mahmoud Abbas.

The MoUs are on diplomatic and political consultations, cooperation in the field of agriculture and veterinary services, establishing and operating programmes of cooperation on development and cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research.

In his remarks, Dr Malki said it was important that the two countries ensure the implementation of the agreements.

“We should work together and ensure that signing these MoUs we are serious about developing our bilateral relationship. We have to ensure that these MoUs are implemented.

“We have to make sure that our people benefit, both in Zimbabwe and Palestine. We want to make sure our leaders are happy with what we would have done to make our relationship stronger and so steadfast,” Dr Malki said.

Prof Murwira said Zimbabwe was ready to cooperate with Palestine.

“The desire by the Palestine Authority to cooperate in the areas of agriculture, justice, media and education are welcome,” he said.