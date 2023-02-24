Zimbabwe open to healthcare partnerships 

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga chats with other global health leaders attending the summit.

Mukudzei Chingwere in Montreux, Switzerland

Zimbabwe is digitalising its health management systems, formulating quality assurance frameworks and is open to strategic partnerships as it seeks to guarantee patient safety in its hospitals, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Vice President Chiwenga said this when he addressed fellow global health leaders attending the 5th edition of the Patient Safety Global Ministerial Summit 2023 earlier today.

To achieve its goal and augment Government financing, Zimbabwe will need strategic partnerships.

Authorities have the opportunity to take advantage of best practices and momentum gained in the Covid-19 crisis period.

He said Zimbabwe has established a national directorate to coordinate and maintain patient safety in its health facilities.

“We have established a directorate responsible for Quality Assurance and Patient Safety,” said Vice President Dr Chiwenga.

“Our National Quality Assurance and Patient Safety Policy and Strategy was developed using the WHO National Quality Policy and Strategy steps.

“The Covid-19 pandemic provided an opportunity to review and improve safety guidelines, administrative and engineering practices, medication and vaccine safety, supply chains, general quality response to emergencies and manufacturing of sanitisers and protective clothing.

“We seek strategic partnerships to further strengthen, scale up and sustain the best practices realised during the crisis period,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said Zimbabwe remains supportive of the theme: “Less Harm, Better Care – From Resolution to Implementation”.