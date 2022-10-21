Zimbabwe need 133 to progress to Super 12

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been set a modest target of 133 runs to win the decisive Group B game against Scotland in their quest to progress to the Super 12 of ICC T20 World Cup for the first time.

The Chevrons put up a spirited performance with the ball after losing the toss. But Scotland could only manage a below par 132/6.

George Munsey (51 from 54 balls) provided a strong resistance for Scotland but Zimbabwe still managed to squeeze the life out of their opponents.

Tendai Chatara led Zimbabwe’s quest with a fine spell of 2-14. Richard Ngarava also had two wickets while Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza had one each.

Craig Ervine returned to lead Zimbabwe in the decisive game after missing the previous game against West Indies due to a mild asthma attack. Tony Munyonga paved the way for the captain.

The winner of the match is set to join Ireland from Group and progress. The Irish produced a sensational performance in the early game to beat West Indies by nine wickets.

Zimbabwe, however started off on a bad note after losing two early wickets – Regis Chakabva (4) and Wessly Madhevere to leave the score on 7/2 in the second over. Zimbabwe still have a long batting line-up, though.

Teams:

Zimbabwe XI: 1 Craig Ervine (capt), 2 Regis Chakabva (wk), 3 Wessly Madhevere, 4 Sean Williams, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Milton Shumba, 7 Ryan Burl, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Tendai Chatara, 11 Blessing Muzarabani.

Scotland XI: 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Matthew Cross (wk), 4 Richie Berrington (capt.), 5 Michael Leask, 6 Calum MacLeod, 7 Chris Greaves, 8 Mark Watt, 9 Josh Davey, 10 Safyaan Sharif, 11 Brad Wheal.