Zimbabwe National Tobacco Expo underway

Tobacco farmers and stakeholders attending a seminar on sustainable farming this morning.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Zimbabwe National Tobacco Expo is currently being held in Chinhoyi amid calls for communal farmers to embrace insurance policies.

The three-day workshop which ends tomorrow is expected to be officiated by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos.

Mashonaland West Show Society organised the expo targeting communal and commercial farmers who are susceptible to environmental and climate changes hence the need for them to take various insurance policy covers.

The Show Society chairman, Mr Godfrey Mavankeni said farmers from Zvimba and Makonde districts were part of the attendees.

Early this month, a similar inaugural show, the Zimbabwe Tobacco Expo was held in Karoi where farmers drawn mainly from the Hurungwe district gained knowledge on tobacco farming.

Hurungwe is the highest tobacco-producing district in Zimbabwe with an average hectarage of over 32 000 yearly.

Organiser of Zimbabwe Tobacco Expo, Mr Brian Vengai hinted at the possibility of extending invitations to foreign companies involved in tobacco value addition.