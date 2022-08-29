Zimbabwe National Army embarks on free eye surgery in Mashonaland East

Eye patients wait their turn to receive free cataract extraction at Mutoko District Hospital by members of Zimbabwe National Army

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has embarked on free eye surgery on people who are affected by cataracts in Mutoko, Mudzi and Mutawatawa as part of its community assistance.

At least 80 patients are expected to undergo the surgery.

A cataract is the clouding of the eye’s natural lens behind the iris and pupil whose signs and symptoms include blurred vision.

In an interview with The Herald, the Commander 2 Infantry Brigade, Brigadier General Mpulaeng Siziba said they chose Mutoko, Mudzi and Mutawatawa to bring the service to the people.

“We are giving free cataract surgeries to people after we noticed that there is a great need of cataract operations in the country. We found it important for us to go outside and bring the service to the people rather them coming to Harare,” said Brig Gen Siziba.

“We have a target of 80 people in Mutoko, Mudzi and Mutawatawa. So far, we have operated 37 people in Mutoko and 18 people in Mudzi.”

Brig Gen Siziba added that as part ZNA community assistance and the fulfilment of the secondary role to aid communities, they would extend the free eye surgeries to Marondera district.

A beneficiary from Mutoko, Mrs Patricia Mavhuradonha said she was happy to have the surgery as she had difficulties in seeing.

“I am grateful for this initiative. I have cataracts and I was not expecting to be operated on for free,” she said.

Another beneficiary Mr Solomon Muroyi applauded the Army saying they had demonstrated ‘ubuntu’.