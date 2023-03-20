Zimbabwe-Namibia ties set for new heights

Newly appointed Ambassador to Namibia Melody Chaurura paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State house in Harare today:- Picture by Joseph Manditswara.

Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s Ambassador-Designate to Namibia has said her mission to Windhoek is to deepen ties between the two sister Republics.

Ms Melody Chaurura paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare this Monday before embarking on her tour of duty in Namibia.

Addressing journalists on her mission, Ambassador Chaurura said she will focus on economic cooperation.

‘‘I feel very much honoured to be given this honour to serve as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Namibia. I look forward to broadening and deepening existing bilateral relations between the two countries, both from a diplomatic perspective and broaden economic cooperation.’’

Zimbabwe and Namibia enjoy cordial relations in various spheres including economic, political and media development.

Ambassador Chaurura is a former Counsellor at the Zimbabwean Embassy in Sweden and Consul General at the country’s Embassy in South Africa.