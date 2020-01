Zimbabwe Music Awards nominees announced

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Dancehall musician Freeman is topping the annual Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) nominations list, with his name on six categories. He was nominated for Best Male Artist of the Year, Best Album of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Zimdancehall Artist, Best Music Video and Song of the Year. The award ceremony to be held on January 25 at Newlands Country Club, Harare.

Here is the full nominees list:

BEST FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tammy Moyo Shasha Ammara Brown Gemma Griffiths Janet Manyowa

BEST MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Takura Asaph T Gonzi Ishan Freeman

BEST GROUP/ DUO OF THE YEAR

Firm Faith Vabati Vajehova Sinazo Fusion

BEST NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Joyfull Praise Choir (JPC) Mambo Dhuterere Ishan Garry Mapanzure

BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Franceesca by King98 Mutare by Shasha Ramba Wakadzvanya by Baba Harare Gango by Freeman

GENRE AWARDS ZIMDANCEHALL

Ndunge Yut Enzo lshall Freeman Nutty O Bazooka

SUNGURA

Mukoma Panga Peter Moyo Nicholas Zakaria &Khiama Boys Greatman

HIP HOP

T Gonzi King 98 Takura Asaph Cal_vin

AFRO POP

Ammara Brown Rocki Ishan Tammy Moyo

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL

Minister Michael Mahendere Janet Manyowa Joyfull Praise Choir(JPC) Sharon Manyika

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL

Mathias Mhere Rev TT Chivaviro Joyfull Praise Choir(JPC) Mambo Dhuterere

RNB & SOUL

Gemma Griffiths Brian Nhira Nyasha David Berita

JAZZ

Diana Samkange Willis waTaffy Vuyo Brown Sylent Nqo

DANCE (House/Gqom/Kwaito/EDM)

Novuyo Seagirl Reverb 7 Huby Blakes DJ Stavo

TSHIBILIKA

Ndux Jnr Madlela Skhobokhobo Bolomba Clement Magwaza

TRADITIONAL FOLK (Chinyakare/Chimurenga)

Baba Harare Greatman Andy Muridzo Agga Nyabinde

TRADITIONAL FOLK (Ezomdabu/Imbube)

Indosakusa Sotja Moyo Charles Mahlaba Ukukhanya Kwezwe

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Sylent Nqo Vimbai Zimuto Dj Chrxn Huby Blakes

SPECIAL AWARDS

ZIM ICON – RETRO FEMALE

Chiwoniso Maraire Busi Ncube Stella Chiweshe Susan Mapfumo

ZIM ICON – RETRO MALE

Simon Chimbetu Lovemore Majaivana Leonard Dembo Tongai Moyo

BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIM ARTIST

Brian Nhira Queen Vee Shasha Buffalo Soldier

BEST COLLABORATION

Ngaibake by Freeman x Alick Macheso Mugarden by Winky D x Gemma Kure by Ishan x Ti Gonzi You are more by Janet Manyowa x Nqubeko Mbata

BEST DJ

Judgement Yard DJ Stavo Gospel DJ Unlocked Reverb 7

BEST PROMOTER

Brai Out Zw 2Kings Entertainment Pablos Impala Car Rental

BEST CORPORATE SPONSORS

Econet Wireless Delta Corporation Impala Car Rental United Refineries (Roil)

TECHNICAL AWARDS

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Ndimi by Janet Manyowa Ngaibake by Freeman x Alick Macheso Zvemoyo by Takura Vavengi by Queen Vee

VIDEOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs Andy Cutter Simdoc Films Naxo Films

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Reverb 7 Jamal Oskid Rodney Beats

ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Rodney Beats Tammy Bhima GT Beats Msizkay

PUBLIC VOTE CATERGORY

SONG OF THE YEAR