Zimbabwe moves to strengthen GMO regulations

Zimbabwe has started drafting regulations for new biotechnology techniques covering genome editing and genetically modified foods (GMOs) to protect public health and the environment.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Fanuel Tagwira said the drafting of regulations is a crucial step in promoting the safe and ethical application of genome editing and GMO technology.

“This workshop is a crucial step in the responsible governance of these powerful technologies and your presence here underscores your commitment to ensuring their safe and ethical application,” he told participants at a workshop in the capital.

“Your collective expertise, perspectives and insights are the foundation upon which we will build a comprehensive regulatory framework that cultivates responsible and ethical practices in genome editing and GMO technology.”

The National Biotechnology Authority (NBA) and the Scientific and industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC), in partnership with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) are holding a week-long workshop to shape the future of bio-safety in Zimbabwe.

The country has embraced genome editing and GMO technology to advance scientific research, improve human health and optimise agricultural productivity.

Government wants to prioritise digitisation, technology, and innovation in order to achieve meaningful development in the country.

To meet the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Zimbabwe and the SADC region, the country has pledged to promote emerging technologies in a number of fields including robotics, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, quantum computing, big data, biotechnology, fifth generation wireless technology and 3D.

“We will explore the scientific, ethical, legal and social dimensions of genome editing and GMO technology, considering the potential risks, benefits and the broader implications for society,” Prof Tagwira said.

“Together, we will navigate the complexities of this field of modern biotechnology and work towards developing regulations that strike the right balance between scientific progress and ensuring the safety of human and animal health, as well as our environment.”

Zimbabwe is participating in a regional genome editing pilot project along with seven other African countries.

Through this project, Zimbabwe has drafted a national Genome Editing Communication and Advocacy Strategy which has been reviewed and validated and will soon be launched.

The country has been conducting trials on GMO cotton since 2022.

